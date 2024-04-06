After just seven games left in the season, Bayern Munich will play FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith Arena. Defending champions are 13 points away from league leaders Leverkusen and only miracle would allow them to reclaim the title for a record-extending 12th time in a row. They need to keep winning and hope for Leverkusen to drop points. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Bayern Munich will start at 07:00 PM on April 6, Indian Standard Time. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Bundesliga matches in India. Fans can watch FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Bayern Munich live on Sony Sports Networks. also, live streaming of FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Bayern Munich is available on the SonyLIV app. FC Bayern Munich Stars Recreate Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Dialogues, Share Love for SRK's Latest Release Dunki (Watch Video)

FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Bayern Munich

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)