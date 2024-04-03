Al-Nassr will look to cut Al-Hilal’s 12-point lead in the league points table with maximum points from the match against bottom-placed Abha. But in their last meeting, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side drew 2-2 in the league match, costing two precious points to Al-Nassr. The exciting match will start at 00:30 AM on March 31 IST. Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Abha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network channels. There is another viewing option for the Abha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match which is also available on online platforms. Fans can watch the match on the FanCode App and Websites. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Abha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023–24

Some huge clashes coming up 👀



Where will you be tuning in from? 📍#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/8VOT9G7za6— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) April 2, 2024

