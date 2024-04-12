AC Milan will face AS Roma in the first leg of UEFA Europa League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Friday, April 12. The UEL quarterfinal first leg match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the match between AC Milan vs AS Roma on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the AC Milan vs AS Roma match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans, Wishes Them 'All Joy, Peace and Happiness'.

AC Milan vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

