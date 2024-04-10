The world is celebrating the auspicious occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday, April 10. Everyone is celebrating the special occasion with their friends, families and special ones. Amidst this, Cristiano Ronaldo wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak' on this special occasion. He shared a post on social media where Ronaldo was spotted in traditional dress and his caption read, 'Eid Mubarak! Wishing you all joy, peace and happiness on this special day.' Cristiano Ronaldo Raises His Fist At Referee After Being Handed Red Card, Sarcastically Claps As He Walks Off The Pitch During Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semifinal; Videos Go Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans

Eid Mubarak! Wishing you all joy, peace and happiness on this special day. pic.twitter.com/P3Fm198yZq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 10, 2024

