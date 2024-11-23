AC Milan will clash with rivals Juventus in the Serie A 2024-25 on Saturday, November 23. The AC Milan vs Juventus match is set to be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy, starting at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there's no live telecast of the AC Milan vs Juventus match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can tune in to the GXR website to watch the AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming for free. Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane Shines as Bayern Munich Down Augsburg to Hold Top Position in League Standings.

AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

