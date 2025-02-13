Al-Ahil will lock horns against Al-Nassr in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on February 13. The Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, SPL match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City and it starts at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. However, due to other commitments, fans in India might get to watch the Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription. Jio users can watch Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the JioTV app as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al-Fayha in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Highlights First Goal After Turning 40 (See Post).

Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

