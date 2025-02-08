Al-Nassr and Portugal national football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo recently celebrated his 40th birthday and the striker was on the field in just two days. The forward didn’t waste a time scoring in his first match after turning 40 and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was excited by the goal and a win. Sharing his excitement with the fans on social media Ronaldo posted ‘A win and a first goal after 40. While it is an incredible feat for any footballer to score in a competitive game after turning 40, Ronaldo has even more astonishing achievement, taking his goal tally to 924 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Post For ‘Brother’ Marcelo as Brazilian Defender Retires From Football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al-Fayha

A win and first goal after 40! ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/NnlolPQ3US — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 7, 2025

