Al-Ettifaq are set to host Al-Hilal in the high-voltage Saudi Pro League 2024–25 match on Friday, April 11. The Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal clash will be played at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium. The much-awaited clash will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. SonyLIV will provide live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Hilal 1-3 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan Finds Net As Knights of Najd Win Riyadh Derby, Stefano Pioli's Side Moves To Third Spot in Standings.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024–25

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬! See you tonight 💙 pic.twitter.com/5sdP1X2cKg — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) April 11, 2025

