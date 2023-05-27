Al-Ettifaq will host Al-Nassr in their upcoming Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match on Saturday, May 27. The game will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam. This is a must-win match for Al-Nassr to stay in the hunt for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 title race. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India and fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app and website will provide the live streaming of this match. Fans however will need to take a subscription to enjoy the live streaming. Cristiano Ronaldo Performs A 'Sajda' Celebration Before his Trademark 'Siuu' After Scoring A Stunning Winner In Al-Nassr's Comeback Victory Against Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Match (Watch Video).

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)