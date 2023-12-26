Al-Ittihad will take on Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 26. The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India and the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. ‘Best Caption Wins’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of Bursting Out Into Laughter With Conor McGregor at Day of Reckoning Boxing Event in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming and Telecast

Brace yourselves for an epic clash in the #SaudiProLeague ⚽️🇸🇦



Al-Ittihad faces off against Al-Nassr in a #SPL showdown of legends - Karim Benzema 🆚 Cristiano Ronaldo 🌟



Don't miss #RoshnSaudiLeague action, LIVE on #SonyLIV - tonight at 11:30 PM 📺🕦 pic.twitter.com/cGYzLmNxet— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 26, 2023

