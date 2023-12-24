Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share a picture with Conor McGregor as the two were seated at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Saudi Arabia. The two personalities from the world of football as well as boxing came together to share a space among the audience and pictures along with videos of their interaction have gone viral on social media. Ronaldo shared a picture of the two stars bursting out into laughter and invited caption suggestions from fans. The Portugal star has been in fine form in 2023, reaching the 50-goal mark in the year. Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor Unite for Spectacular Crossover Event in Riyadh, Witness Saudi Arabia's Bid for Boxing Domination (Watch Video).

See Cristiano Ronaldo's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

