Al-Nassr side is still eight points behind the Al-Ittihad side and will be looking to put pressure on the leaders with a win against the Al-Ettifaq side. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium, and it starts at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2024–25

AlNassr takes the stage on Saudi #FoundingDay! 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/9El37gDm3X — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 20, 2025

