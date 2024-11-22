Chasing Al-Hilal in the points table, Al-Nassr will take on Al-Qadisiyah in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on November 22. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah match will be played at the Al -Awwal Park and it starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Teams Up With MrBeast To 'Break the Internet' in Epic YouTube Collab.

