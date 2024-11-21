Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled that he has teamed up with YouTube sensation MrBeast (James Stephen Donaldson) to "Break the Internet". Ronaldo took to his official YouTube channel named UR Cristiano to share the update with his fans. There were a lot of speculations about who is CR7 gonna collab with. Some people suggested it could be Lionel Messi but it was highly unlikely. A leaked image over social media hinted towards MrBeast and it is now finally happening. This might be the biggest collab in YouTube's history. Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast video will go live on the UR Cristiano YouTube channel on November 21 at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick During Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match Wins Goal of the Round Award.

🚨BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has collabed with MrBeast for his upcoming video. pic.twitter.com/FydxpuM6V0 — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) November 20, 2024

