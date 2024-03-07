Al-Nassr currently stand second in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season and is 10 points behind leaders Al-Hilal. With just 12 games remaining in the season, Cristiano Ronaldo and his team need to win every game and hope that the ‘Blues’ drop some points. Al-Raed on the other hand are struggling this season and have already lost a league match against Al-Nassr in September. The exciting match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Roshan Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season in India. Fans can watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live on Sony Sports channels. Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app. ‘Hala Madrid!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid As Los Blancos Celebrate 122nd Birth Anniversary.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Live

