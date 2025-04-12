After a big victory over Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr will look to continue their winning form when they face Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match will be hosted at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Saturday, April 12. The much-awaited contest will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. SonyLIV will provide live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Hilal 1-3 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan Finds Net As Knights of Najd Win Riyadh Derby, Stefano Pioli's Side Moves To Third Spot in Standings.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024–25

⏳ 9️⃣ PM is our date with the pride of the capital ⚔️❤️#Riyadh#AlNassr_Riyadh pic.twitter.com/CWTptnqOoP — Al-Riyadh Saudi Club (@Alriyadh_EN) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)