Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr FC are at the fourth spot in the league and will be desperate for a win when they face Al-Shabab next at Al-Awwal Park for their 24th Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 8. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports TV channels. SonyLIV, will provide live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers For His Al-Nassr Teammates After Missing Out On Place in Travelling Squad For AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Round of 16 Clash Against Esteghlal Due to Injury (See Post).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live:

Tomorrow against Al Nassr in Matchweek 24 #YallaShabab 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/qOA2aiGbXI — AlShabab Saudi Club (@AlShabab_EN) March 6, 2025

