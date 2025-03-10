Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr will lock horns with Esteghlal FC of Iran again, for the second leg of their AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Round 16 match from 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 10. The much-awaited Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC clash will be hosted at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first leg ended with a 0-0 scoreline. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth 25 INR. Al-Nassr 2-2 Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Stefano Pioli’s Side Drops Points Again Despite Taking Lead with Cristiano Ronaldo, Ayman Yahya’s Goals.

Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC live:

It’s a matter of representing AlNassr 👊💛 pic.twitter.com/QsrnOO17oD — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 9, 2025

