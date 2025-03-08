A Chance of catching up the league leaders is slipping away from Al-Nassr as they dropped more points than won in the last five matches. Out of possible 15 points, Al Nassr now won only seven points following their recent draw against Al-Shabab. Ayman Yahya and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the injury time of the first half handing the side 2-1 lead against Al-Shabab. But Mohammed Al-Shwirekh’s 67th minute strike put the sides level on goals. Al Nassr is now 10 points behind Al-Ittihad having played an extra game than the league leaders. Cristiano Ronaldo and His Family Not Safe in Saudi Arabia? Police Take Action After Georgina Rodriguez Raises Concern: Report.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2024-25

