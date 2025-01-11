Al-Hilal will lock horns with Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Saturday, January 11. The Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal match will be played at the Al Jouf University Sports Stadium in Sakakah, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 in India but the Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal live telecast is unlikely to be available due to other commitments. Fans however can watch Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Brazil Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal

Ready for the 14th round of #RSL ⚽️💫 pic.twitter.com/BeLpzVB87d — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) January 11, 2025

