Al-Nassr side is still nine points behind the Al-Ittihad side and will be looking to put pressure on the leaders with a win against the Al-Orobah side. The Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the Al Jouf University Stadium, and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 1. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. SonyLIV, will provide live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25

AlJouf is the destination ✈️💛 pic.twitter.com/WIW8QdmskT — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)