League leaders Al-Hilal will take on Al-Qadsiah in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on January 27. The Al-Qadsiah SPL match will be played at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Simakan Score as Stefano Pioli’s Side Claim All Three Points.

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Our last game in the first round of #RSL 2024/25 ⚽️ 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 ⏳ pic.twitter.com/D791432q8m — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)