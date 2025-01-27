Marwane Saadane was unfortunate as he netted in his own net handing Al-Nassr early lead in the match. Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet again for Al-Nassr handing the side a comfortable win over Al-Fateh. He scored at the 78th minute while midfielder Mohamed Simakan also scored for Stefano Pioli’s side. With the win, Al Nassr Moved up to third place in the standings. Al-Hilal still is at the top spot with eight point’s lead over Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo From Training Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match .

Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25

