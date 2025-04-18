Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, who are on a three-match winning streak, will face Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Friday, April 18. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah match will be played at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. The much-awaited clash will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. SonyLiv will provide live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLiv app and website. Al-Nassr Head Coach Stefano Pioli Slams Cristiano Ronaldo's Critics Following Victory Against Al-Riyadh in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Says 'What You Saw Today Was the Best Response'.

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match

