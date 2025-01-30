Dropping to the fourth place Al-Nassr will look to get back to the winning ways and challenge for the top spot. The side will face Al-Raed next. The Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr match will start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 30. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match on Sony Sports Network channels. There is another viewing option for the Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match which is also available on online platforms. Fans can watch the match on the SonyLIV and FanCode App and Websites. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live

