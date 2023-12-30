Karim Benzema made a move from Real Madrid to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad ahead of the 2023-24 season following the path of Cristiano Ronaldo who made his move to Al-Nassr in the season before. Benzema and Ronaldo clashed against each other in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on December 26. Benzema's Al-Ittihad lost the match 5-2 to Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Following the defeat, Benzema found himself in front of abuses from the Al-Ittihad fans and also pressure from the Saudi Arabian media. He deleted his Instagram account with 76 million followers after the defeat seemingly under external pressure. Al-Nassr 5–2 Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores a Brace As Knights Take a Comfortable Victory Over Tigers.

Karim Benzema Deletes Instagram Account

🚨 Karim Benzema deleted his Instagram account after the loss against Al Nassr. He was abused by Al Ittihad fans. 😲 pic.twitter.com/XrNguzDf0H — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) December 30, 2023

Benzema Faced Abuses Following Defeat Against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Karim Benzema Instagram Account Deleted (Photo Credits: Instagram)

