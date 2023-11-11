With a 2-0 win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal will face Burnley in the Premier League 2023-24 on November 11. In the meantime, Burnley is likely to win their second game in the premier league and can cause a major upset to the Arsenal side. The match will be played at Emirates Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Arsenal vs Burnley live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch Arsenal vs Burnley live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Luis Diaz Named in Colombia Squad for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Brazil and Paraguay.

Arsenal vs Burnley Live

After a narrow loss @Arsenal welcome struggling @BurnleyOfficial to the #Emirates! Can they capitalise and maintain the pressure on top of the table? Tune-in to #ARSBUR, today, 8:30 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #ARSvBUR pic.twitter.com/s9MZMyh54l — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) November 11, 2023

