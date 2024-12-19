Arsenal will continue their EFL Cup 2024-25 campaign against Crystal Palace in the quarterfinal on Thursday, December 19. Emirates Stadium, London, England will host the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match, which has a scheduled start time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match in EFL Cup 2024-25. This is because the Carabao Cup 2024-25 has no official broadcast partner in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match on any TV channel. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to purchase a match pass for the same. Lionel Messi Revisits FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Moment With Argentina By Sharing Pictures With Trophy, Wishes Everyone 'Happy Second Anniversary'.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

A crazy night of footballing action in store as the #CarabaoCup Quarter-Finals commence! 🏆 Which teams do you think are going through to the Semi-Finals? 👀#CarabaoCupOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/yWHuSNhI1f — FanCode (@FanCode) December 18, 2024

