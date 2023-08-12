Arsenal are set to kick-off their Premier League 2023-24 season with a match against Nottingham Forest on August 12, 2023, Saturday. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London at 5.00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD channels. As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming

