Arsenal square off against PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, March 13. The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The broadcast right of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India is with the Sony Sports Network and fans can watch the Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Martin Odegaard Scores Brace As Arsenal Secures Record 7–1 Away Win Against PSV Eindhoven.

