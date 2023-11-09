Arsenal will have a face-off against Sevilla in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group B match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England and it will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 9. The live telecast of the Arsenal vs Sevilla football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Arsenal vs Sevilla match. Paris Saint-Germain Fan and Police Officer Stabbed at Milan As Supporters From Both Sides Clashed Ahead of AC Milan vs PSG UCL 2023-24 Match

Arsenal vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming

#ChampionsLeague Night 👉 A perfect way to get rid of your midweek blues 💥⚽ Which fixture are you looking forward to? 👀#SonySportsNetwork #UCL | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/yV1Fg2BG0p — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 8, 2023

