Arsenal will be looking to overcome their woeful defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the FA Cup when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Emirates Stadium and starts at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 16. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Live

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Tottenham Hotspur 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/IQAwNSwksq — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 15, 2025

