AS Roma will be hosting Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 football game on Friday, May 12, 2023. The game will take place at Stadio Olimpico, at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports network channels. The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League Live Telecast and Live Streaming

