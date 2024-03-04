FC Barcelona stands third in the La Liga 2023-24 season with 17 wins in 26 matches. They have a great record against the Athletic club winning seven of the last eight unbeaten matches. The Athletic club though has an impressive record at home this season winning 10 out of 12 matches played. The Athletic Club vs Barcelona match starts at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 4, 2024. Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can enjoy Athletic Club vs Barcelona Free Live Streaming on Jio Cinema. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Held by Valencia in Controversial 2–2 Draw, Sevilla Beat Real Sociedad.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Live

