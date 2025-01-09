Barcelona secured a 2-0 win over Athletic Club and secured their place in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final. Gavi and Lamine Yamal scored a goal each for Barcelona. After Lamine Yamal doubled the lead for Barcelona in the second half, he channelled inner Neymar and celebrated like the Al-Hilal star. Lamine Yamal has previously mentioned that he idolises Neymar Jr. The Al-Hilal star used to that sort of celebration during his time playing for Barcelona. Athletic Club 0–2 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final: Lamine Yamal, Gavi Score As Blaugrana Ease Past Los Leones To Seal Supercopa de Espana Final Berth (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

Lamine Yamal Perfroms Neymar Jr Celebration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)