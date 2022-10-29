ATK Mohun Bagan will take on East Bengal in mega clash of the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Saturday, October 29. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels and the live stream will be provided to the fans in India by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

