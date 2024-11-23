Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Alaves in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, November 24. The Atletico Madrid vs Alaves match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, starting at 20:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there's no live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Alaves match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can tune in to the GXR website to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Alaves live streaming for free. Lionel Messi Listens to All Three Versions Of Tracks In Contention to Become Official Song For Barcelona's 125th Anniversary, Gives His Approval (Watch Video).

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

