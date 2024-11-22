FC Barcelona will celebrate their 125th anniversary with all the fans across several sports at venues like the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (and Spotify Camp Nou), Palau Blaugrana and Estadi Johan Cruyff Stadium. Barcelona recently unveiled a three-track shortlist for fans to choose from to become the signature sound of their latest milestone. In the latest video released by Barcelona, club legend Lionel Messi was spotted listening to all the three songs and giving his approval by nodding at the end. Fans loved how Messi was involved with Barcelona once again and made the video viral on social media. Lionel Messi in India! Eight-Time Ballon d’Or Winner and Argentina National Football Team Expected To Visit Kerala for Friendly Match in 2025, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Lionel Messi Listens to All Three Versions Of Tracks In Contention to Become Official Song For Barcelona's 125th Anniversary

🚨🎶 Messi has officially listened to the three finalists of FC Barcelona's 125th Anniversary song! pic.twitter.com/nvCGJhms6N — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 22, 2024

