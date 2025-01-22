Eleventh placed Atletico Madrid will cross swords with Bayer Leverkusen in their next UEFA Champions League 2024-25 encounter on Wednesday, January 22. The Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be held at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans will be able to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen match live telecast viewing option on their television on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. Sony LIV will provide the live streaming viewing option for the Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen match, for which a subscription will be needed. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Qualification Scenarios: Know How Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich Can Qualify For Knockouts.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#UCL Nights are 🔙! 🤩 The stakes are high and you can’t afford to miss any action - Watch all the action, LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork. ⚽ ✨#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/DAJVvTxgYT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2025

