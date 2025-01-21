The UEFA Champions League is finally back in action with the last two league stage games of the 2024-25 edition starting from January 21. UCL matches in January is a rarity but this time with the new edition, the matches have increased in number and to accommodate them, January is also hosing matches. The League Stage, where this time there are 36 teams and each will play 8 games, will see 8 top teams secure direct entry into the round of 16. The remaining will have to go through the playoffs but only the teams ranked between 8th to 24th will get this opportunity. The remaining 12 teams will bid goodbye to the competition. Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Knockouts Qualification Scenario: How Can Los Blancos Qualify for UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

Manchester City and PSG are two teams who had a topsy turvy UCL campaign so far. Bayern Munich is another top team who have had kind of a start stop campaign in the UCL 2024-25 so far. Bayern are in a comparatively better position in the league table as they are on the 10th place and have won 4 out of the 6 matches they played so far.

Manchester City and PSG are in bigger trouble as the former is now placed 22nd with two wins, two losses and two draws and 8 points. PSG are at the worst position as they are at the 25th place with two wins, one draw and three losses. Fans eager to know how these three teams can qualify for the knockouts will get the entire information here.

Bayern Munich's Qualification Scenario

Bayern Munich are well placed to even go for a direct qualification by being positioned in the top 8. There are six teams who are ahead from Bayern Munich by a margin of a single point. If Bayern can win their next two games, there is a high chance they will finish within the top 8 and secure a direct qualification. The safe margin to stay within the 8-24th rank is 13 point mark as only two teams beyond 24 rank can make it to 13. In that case Bayern will need only a draw from their next two games to make it to the playoff.

Manchester City's Qualification Scenario

It is unlikely that Manchester City can secure a direct qualification by being in the top eight teams even if they win their next two games. City will have to ensure a playoff berth from this position and the target will be once again the 13-point mark. But City are in a tricky position as their next match is against PSG and with a win a draw in their next two games, they can reach a most of 12. That's why their game against PSG becomes a virtual knockout as if they can beat PSG, they potential eliminate a contender for their spot. The minimum they will try to hope to is the 12-point mark and will hope a few results to go their way.

PSG's Qualification Scenario

There is no chance PSG can secure a direct qualification to the round 16. But there is still hope for them as they can reach the magic figure of 13 points and eye a playoff berth. But for that they will need to win the Manchester City match at any cost. PSG has no option but to win both their next two games and hope a few results go their way.

