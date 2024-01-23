The Australia vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, January 23 at the scheduled time of 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between Australia and Uzbekistan will be played at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the AUS vs UZB match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the AUS vs UZB football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Mohamed Salah Injury Update: Egypt and Liverpool Star To Be Out of Action for Three-Four Weeks After Sustaining Muscle Injury During AFCON 2023

Australia vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023

✨ 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ✨



🇦🇺 Australia 🆚 Uzbekistan 🇺🇿



👀 The Socceroos and White Wolves square off at Al Janoub Stadium!



🤔 Which side's winning this Group B clash?



📺 Watch Live https://t.co/Wvc1BBNkqM#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #AUSvUZB pic.twitter.com/IetNQUYfqm— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) January 23, 2024

