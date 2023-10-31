The 67th annual Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 31, Tuesday. It is expected to begin at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Ballon d'Or 2023 Ceremony. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the 67th annual Ballon d’Or on the Sony Sports Network channels. Good news for the fans as the live streaming of the 67th annual Ballon d’Or will be available for the fans. The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony will be available on Sony Sports Network's official streaming app SonyLIV with a subscription and also the L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel globally.

Ballon d’Or 2023 Ceremony Live Streaming and Telecast Details

From where you will be watching?! 📍 Schedule (Paris time) : 5.15 PM - Start of ranking reveal 8.45 PM - Start of the ceremony #ballondor with @purnell_watches pic.twitter.com/9p8IBeCj8N — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

