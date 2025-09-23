The Ballon d'or ceremony is here and fans are excited to see who will lift the best player of the year award this time. The 69th annual Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 23, Tuesday. It is expected to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Fans can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. Fans in India will get to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony online on the SonyLIV mobile app and website. Fans in India thus can also follow the live updates from Ballon d'Or's social media handles to get to know who won what at the prestigious award ceremony. They can also watch it on the Ballon d'or. com globally. Ballon d’Or 2025 List of Nominees: From Kylian Mbappe to Lamine Yamal, Check Names of Male Footballers Shortlisted for France Football Awards.

Ballon d'Or 2025 Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

It’s almost time! The Ballon d’Or Ceremony – streaming live on https://t.co/HPYRKgxOiX at 9pm Paris time Don’t miss football’s biggest night.#ballondor pic.twitter.com/GgtvgIq0P6 — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

