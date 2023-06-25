After sustaining a defeat in the first game, Bangladesh face a do or die situation in their next group game against Maldives in the SAFF Championship on June 25, 2023, Sunday, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The kick-off is at 3.30PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately there is no live telecast available for the Bangladesh vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2023 match in India. Although Fancode will provide the live streaming online of Bangladesh vs Maldives match on its website and mobile app.

Bangladesh vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🟢 ⚔️ 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 🆚 🇲🇻 Maldives 🏆 SAFF Championship 2023 🗓️ 25th June | ⏰ 4:00 PM (BDST) 📺 Fan code, DD Sports, T Sports 🏟️ Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, India #SAFFChampionship2023 | #BANvMAL | #BFL pic.twitter.com/5Fy756MM4C — Bangladesh Football Live (@bdfootball_live) June 24, 2023

