After securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 knockouts, Barcelona is back in the LaLiga awaiting a big clash against Atletico Madrid. The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga 2023-24 match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and as a scheduled start time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match is likely to be telecast live on Sports18 network channels and fans can watch the live streaming for free on JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid 2–0 Granada CF, La Liga 2023–24: Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes Score As Los Blancos Maintain Lead in Spanish League Table.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

