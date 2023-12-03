Real Madrid remain top of La Liga after a routine 2-0 home win to Granada, while Girona stay second on goal difference by beating Valencia 2-1. Real Madrid had few problems in dispatching the penultimate side. Brahim Diaz was in the right place to poke home after Jude Bellingham's shot was saved in the first half and Rodrygo's good run of form continued as he netted the second after the break, reports Xinhua. Alexander Medina was making his debut as Granada's new coach, but his side failed to manage a shot on target throughout the game. Girona FC 2–1 Valencia, La Liga 2023–24: Cristhian Stuani Scores Two Late Goals To Stun Los Ches As White and Reds Regain Lead in Spanish League.

Girona looked to be heading to just their second defeat of the season when Hugo Duro put Valencia ahead in the 57th minute, but once again Michel Sanchez's side produced a late fightback with substitutes Cristhian Stuani and Yan Couto turning the game around. Stuani arrived unmarked at the far post to poke home Couto's cross in the 82nd minute and the pair combined again for a carbon copy six minutes later to put Girona ahead. Only a very close offside given by the VAR denied Savio a third goal in injury time as Girona showed once again their season shows no signs of running out of stream.

Nico Williams celebrated the new contract he signed with Athletic Club Bilbao on Friday by scoring the fourth goal of the game in their 4-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano, which keeps them fifth. Gorka Guruzeta, who had previously seen a goal ruled out for a close offside, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Inaki Williams' cross was deflected into his own net by Rayo defender Alfonso Espino at the start of the second half, before Inaki scored Athletic's third after an excellent team move. Nico finished the scoring with a shot that curled in off the post in the 68th minute to round off an excellent two days for the Basque club.

Osasuna and Real Sociedad shared the points in their derby, with Moi Gomez opening the scoring for the home side in the third minute before Umar Sadiq tied the scores with a thundering drive into the top corner three minutes before halftime. The bad news for Real Sociedad was a muscle injury suffered by winger Ander Barrenetxea who limped off after just 16 minutes. Premier League 2023–24: Anthony Gordon’s Strike Helps Newcastle United Beat Manchester United 1–0; Arsenal Extend Lead at Top of Points Table With 2–1 Victory Over Wolves.

Las Palmas continued their impressive start to the season on Friday night when Julian Araujo's 43rd minute goal and an injury time strike from Cristian Herrera gave them a 2-0 win at home against Getafe, with the visitors playing nearly all the second half with 10 men after Omar Alderete's red card.

