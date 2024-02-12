Barcelona are set to host Granada in the La Liga 2023-24 on Monday, February 12. The La Liga match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Granada, on Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 3 TV channels. The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Granada football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid Crush Girona FC 4–0 To Go Five Points Clear on Top of La Liga 2023–24.

Barcelona vs Granada, LaLiga 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Let's celebrate the Dragon Year with a WIN! 🐉⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Qby5sNNspA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 11, 2024

