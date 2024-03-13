Barcelona and Napoli are set to clash in the second leg of the round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Wednesday, March 13. The UCL round of 16 second leg will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it has a start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between Barcelona vs Napoli on the Sony Ten Sports 2, Sony Ten Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Napoli UCL 2023-24 match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. 'We'll Find a Way to Bounce Back' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Inspirational Post After Al-Nassr's Exit From AFC Champions League 2023-24.

Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Barcelona. Napoli. Winner takes all 🔥 ⚔️ Catch all the action tonight, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony Sports Ten 4 📺 ⚽#SonySportsNetwork #UCL #ChampionsLeague #BarcaNapoli pic.twitter.com/qBYYoKw2JC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)