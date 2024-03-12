Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a gut-wrenching loss against Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg. They were trailing 1-0 while entering the second leg and despite a closely contested game, Al-Nassr were knocked out in penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have a very satisfactory outing in the game and with the ACL dreams over, he shared an inspiration quote on social media promising the fans that Al-Nassr will 'bounce back'. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores but Al-Nassr Ousted Against Al-Ain in Asian Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Inspirational Post After Al-Nassr's Exit

Thank you for your support. We'll find a way to bounce back and come back stronger! Together, always! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AiFtrfPwwV — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 12, 2024

