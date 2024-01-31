Barcelona are set to take on Osasuna in a crucial La Liga 2023-24 match on Wednesday, January 31. The Barcelona vs Osasuna match is set to be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Catalonia, Spain and it will start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who want to watch the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Osasuna match can do so on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. JioCinema is the platform to tune into, for fans who want to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming online for free. FC Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez Considers Rafael Marquez as a Potential Option for Next Head Coach.

Barcelona vs Osasuna

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)